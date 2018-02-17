Reigning African Women’s Footballer of the Year Asisat Oshoala has rejoined her Chinese club Dalian Quanjian for pre-season.

Oshoala departed Lagos, Nigeria Saturday morning for China, ending speculation of a possible return to Europe having featured for Arsenal and Liverpool Ladies.

“The rumours are not true. I’m heading back to my base for the new season,” Oshoala said before departure.

“I have set for myself new goals and I’m confident I will succeed like I did last season.”

The Super Falcons star had a stellar debut season in China with Dalian Quanjian, winning the Women’s Chinese Super League and Cup.

She also scored 12 goals to finish as the top scorer in the Women’s Chinese Super League and was named the league’s best player.