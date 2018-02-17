Jonny Evans and Gareth Barry were named in West Bromwich Albion’s starting lineup for their FA Cup clash with Southampton.

Evans and Barry — along with Boaz Myhill and Jake Livermore — apologised on Friday and took responsibility for breaking a team curfew on a club trip to Barcelona earlier in the week.

Myhill was named on the bench and Livermore was absent. Evans has captained West Brom this season but the club said Gareth McAuley would be wearing the armband.

The four players issued a statement of apology on Friday, identifying themselves as being the players whose behaviour in Spain led to their club promising disciplinary action.

Manager Alan Pardew refused to comment on reports that the four players were involved in an incident involving a taxi, but it was widely reported they were being investigated over allegedly taking the vehicle without permission at the end of a night out.

Catalonia police told The Associated Press on Friday that the players were taken before a judge after a taxi driver accused them of stealing his car.

El Mundo reported the four had food at a McDonald’s restaurant before leaving at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday morning and driving the taxi in which they had travelled to their hotel. The newspaper said the players gave a statement to police but were not arrested.