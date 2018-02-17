Olivier Giroud said he was relieved to score his first goal since joining Chelsea in the fifth-round FA Cup victory over Hull City.

Giroud, who moved from Arsenal at the transfer deadline last month, scored in the 42nd minute of the 4-0 win at Stamford Bridge on Friday.

“To be honest, I was waiting for it,” Giroud told BT Sport after the game. “I had a couple of chances in the previous game. It was very important for me to score this first goal and it relieves me a little bit.”

The France international, in his fourth appearance, set up Willian’s first goal on Friday before finding the back of the net himself.

He also set up Eden Hazard’s opening goal against West Bromwich Albion on Feb. 12, when he made his first start for his new club.

Giroud left the game in the 70th minute when he was replaced by Alvaro Morata.

“You can see the team has good team cohesion and it was very important to bounce back from the two games before [and] the West Brom game,” Giroud said. “We’ve been through a disappointing result. It’s very nice. Two clean sheets. Seven goals. Very good for the confidence. It’s what we needed.

“We need momentum. Everything is going in the right way. We’re very pleased with these two last games so let’s carry on.”