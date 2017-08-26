Samuel Eto’o, the former captain of the Indomitable Lions, has charged his countrymen to beat the Super Eagles on September 1.

This is even as the former Inter Milan forward admittedly said that the Super Eagles had psychological edge over the Indomitable Lions going into the match.

Recall that the Super Eagles will tackle the reigning African champions on September 1 in Uyo in continuation of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Eto’o, who acknowledged the difficult nature of the match against Nigeria, said that the Indomitable Lions must make the encounter difficult for their hosts in order to get a result.

Speaking on Saturday, where he charged his national team to go for win against the Nigerians, the former FC Barcelona and Chelsea forward said that he backed the African champions to win.

- Advertisement -

“Nigeria has psychological advantage over us because they are on top of our group. But I want to tell them (Cameroon players) that we have done it before over them and we can still do it again.

“They will be difficult to beat but we can do it. I am charging the boys to make the match difficult for them and in that way, we can steal the win; everything is possible,” the four-time African Footballer of the Year was quoted as saying on Saturday by a radio station in Yaoundé.

The match comes up at the Akwa Ibom International Stadium in Uyo on Friday, September 1 while the reverse fixture comes up in Cameroon four days later.