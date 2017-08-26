Nigerian international Ibrahim Alhassan Abdullahi has secured a move to Austrian club FK Austria Wien.

The 20-year-old striker has joined Wien on a season-long loan deal from Nigerian outfit Akwa United and the European club also has an option to purchase him.

Abdullahi, who was part of the Nigeria squad that qualified for the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals, is hoping to impress at the Wien.

“I am delighted to be part of Austria from now on,” Abdullahi said on Wien’s official website.

- Advertisement -

“I can not wait to get to know the team and work hard together to make even more success with it.”

The club’s Sporting Director Franz Wohlfahrt says they are pleased to have signed the promising forward.

“Ibrahim Alhassan Abdullahi is a player with great potential. He is a team player who has speed and good ball heading,” he said.

“We are convinced that this transfer is one with a great perspective.”

Abdullahi was likely to be included in the Nigeria squad for the upcoming 2017 WAFU Nations Cup which is scheduled to be hosted by Ghana next month.