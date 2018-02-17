Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says striker Alvaro Morata will be fully fit for their Champions League clash with Barcelona on Tuesday.

Conte said the Spain international has been training regularly to improve his physical condition ahead of Barcelona visit to the Stanford Bridge.

“Alvaro now has been training with us regularly, every day. His physical condition is improving,” Conte told reporters.

“He will be ready for the game against Barcelona in the Champions League.

“At this moment, in every moment, it’s very important to have your players, all your players available.

“In this case, to have two No9s in Morata and Olivier Giroud… to have two options is very important for us.

“For a lot of time, we tried to play with Eden Hazard as a No9”, he added.