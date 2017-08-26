Cameroun coach Hugo Broos insists his team need to pick at least four points from Nigeria to stand any chance of qualifying for 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The Belgian-born tactician admitted that Cameroun face an uphill task of beating Nigeria to the World Cup ticket having started poorly, picking two draws from two matches against Algeria (away) and Zambia (home).

But he expressed confidence in the ability of his players to rise to the occasion and deliver the killer punch against Nigeria in Uyo and Yaounde.

- Advertisement -

“I was surprised by the events of the last few days in Cameroon. I do not have a comment because it does not concern me. I’m here for both games against Nigeria. I hope that these events will not disrupt or influence these two games,” Broos told Camfoot, referring to Cameroon’s FA crisis for which FIFA had to intervene.

“These are two important matches. And even after that there will be Zambia and Algeria, four important games. If we still have the chance to qualify, we must take at least four points out of six against Nigeria. If that is not the case, I think it will not be possible to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. It will become very difficult.”

Cameroon meet the Super Eagles in Uyo on 1 September and in Yaounde three days later.