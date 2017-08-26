World football governing body FIFA have drafted U17 World Cup-winning coach Emmanuel Amuneke to drum up support for the forthcoming U17 World Cup in India.

Amuneke is therefore due to leave his base in Spain on September 3 for India, where he is scheduled to lead FIFA U17 World Cup awareness campaign.

The former Barcelona winger, who equally had spells at Zamalek of Egypt, said from his base in Spain that the trip has been arranged by FIFA.

“That is what is on the card at the moment”, disclosed Amuneke.

“The paper works is ongoing. And if everything goes according to plan, I should be leaving Spain on September 3 for India, where I’ll launch the FIFA U17 World Cup awareness campaign.

“The FIFA U17 World Cup kicks off in October, but my trip is to help create awareness for it and as well launch the tournament’s logo.”

The trip, he further said, will last for a few days.

“I’m not yet in the full know of the entire programme, but I do know it will last just for few days”, said the former Julius Berger of Lagos dazzler, who won the 1994 AFCON with the Super Eagles in Tunisia.

Amuneke’s strike in the final of the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games men’s football event against South American giants Argentina handed Nigeria’s Dream Team a famous 3-2 gold medal win, the first by any African team.