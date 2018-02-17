Kano Pillars forward Junior Lokosa hopes to continue his rich scoring form for the club when they take on Enyimba in Sunday’s Nigeria Professional Football League match day nine fixture at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

Lokosa, who only linked up with Pillars in mid-season last term from Bet9ja Nigeria National League club First Bank, has scored seven goals for the Sai Masu Gida this season.

His failed to register a goal for the second time this season in last weekend’s 0-0 draw between his side and Sunshine Stars in Akure.

But he is determined to deliver the goods for the Sai Masu Gida once again as they seek to continue their title push.

“The game against Enyimba is a massive one for us and I want to do my best to help the team pick maximum points against them,” Lokosa said.

“We got a vital draw against Sunshine Stars in Akure last weekend which is good for our ambition. Enyimba will be a different challenge but we will be up to the task.

“Personally, I hope to score in the game and increase my haul for the season.”