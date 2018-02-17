Sunday Oliseh has praised the remarkable progress of Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi, who he first capped for the Super Eagles, and he has also said he expects Nigeria to shine at the World Cup.

Oliseh gave Iwobi and Ndidi their debuts in a friendly against DR Congo in October 2015 and the two youngsters have since blossomed into top internationals now bound for the World Cup in Russia.

It was even Iwobi’s goal against Zambia that qualified Nigeria to a sixth World Cup two years to the day he was given his debut by Oliseh.

“Iwobi has grown and Ndidi is playing great,” the coach praised the players in a radio interview.

The former Juventus and Ajax Amsterdam star also said he expects the Super Eagles to fly high at Russia 2018.

“We can do well at the World Cup,” simply predicted Oliseh, who featured at the 1994 and 1998 World Cups.