Tottenham have agreed a deal to sign Serge Aurier from Paris Saint-Germain, but his work permit is yet to be finalised, Sky Sports reports.

Sky reports the 24-year-old defender has completed a medical ahead of a transfer worth £23m, but the move is still being held up by issues surrounding his right to work in the United Kingdom.

Aurier has played his entire professional career in France, joining PSG in the summer of 2015 after starting his career with Lens and then moving on to Toulouse.

The full-back could be a victim of PSG’s need to be careful about meeting UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules in the wake of their world-record deal to bring Neymar to the club from Barcelona.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is keen to add a further right-back to his squad, having used Kyle Walker-Peters and Kieran Trippier in the club’s first two Premier League games of the season following the £50m departure of Kyle Walker to Manchester City.

Pochettino on Friday revealed he wants three more signings before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.