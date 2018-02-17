Arsenal and Nigeria forward Alex Iwobi says he is far from the finished product and is still learning from Gunners teammates such as Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Despite the arrival of Mkhitaryan and Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the January transfer window, Iwobi has remained a regular under manager Arsene Wenger.

“I’m still learning, I’m still young. I’m still learning from the lads like Mesut Ozil and Mkhitaryan. Every time I play, I am grateful,” said Iwobi to The Mirror.

Arsenal’s hopes of reaching the Champions League next season appear to hinge on them winning the Europa League, but Iwobi insists they can still reach the premier continental competition by finishing in the top four of the Premier League – despite being eight points off their target.

“No, we have to do our best in both competitions. That’s what we are trying to do: get top four and also win this competition. That’s the aim,” added the Arsenal attacker.

The Gunners will have this weekend off (as they are already out of the FA Cup) and will return to action next Thursday for the return leg of their Europa League tie against Osterunds. The English side won the first leg 3-0 in Sweden.