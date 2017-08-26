Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has sent birthday wishes to legendary former Super Falcons striker Mercy Akide-Udoh, who turns 42 today (Saturday).

FIFA who also sent birthday wishes to other footballers celebrating theirs on Saturday, congratulated Akide-Udoh on their verified Twitter handle.

“Happy birthday to Lars Stindl (29), Cristian Mora (38), Mercy Akide (42) and Ivica Grlic (42),” FIFA wrote on their handle.

Akide-Udoh made her debut for the Super Falcons in 1994 under Ismaila Mabo and represented Nigeria at three FIFA Women’s World Cup (1995, 1999, 2003).

She was a member of the Falcons squad at the Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004 Olympic Games.

She helped Nigeria win three Africa Women’s Cup of Nations titles in 1998, 2000 and 2002.

And in 2001, she was named the first African Women’s Footballer of the Year and was a 1999 and 2004 FIFA World All-Star.