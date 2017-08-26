Real Madrid’s official Twitter account seems to have been hacked, after a post welcoming Lionel Messi to the club appeared on their feed.

Just days after Barcelona’s account was taken over by hackers OurMine, who announced Paris Saint-Germain’s Angel Di Maria had joined the club as a hoax, the group was at it again, this time on the Champions League winners’ account.

At 5.30am BST, accompanied by a video of Messi scoring for Barcelona against Real Madrid, a post on Real’s Twitter said: “Benvingut Messi! -Bienvenido Messi! Welcome Messi! Bienvenue Messi! #Messi.”

The group, which has hacked a series of high-profile accounts over the past 12 months, then followed it up with a series of tweets claiming responsibility for the hacking.

The post went viral, with over 27,000 retweets in the first 45 minutes of it being posted.