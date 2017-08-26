Watford have agreed a fee with Arsenal for defender Kieran Gibbs, according to Sky Sports.

Sky reports Gibbs, who is in the final year of his contract at the Emirates, is keen to play under Marco Silva at Vicarage Road.

West Brom pulled out of talks to sign Gibbs last month after having a £10m bid rejected, while Newcastle have also been credited with an interest in the 27-year-old.

- Advertisement -

Gibbs lost his first-team place to Nacho Monreal last season when he made just eight Premier League starts and, having missed the pre-season tour to the Far East, has yet to feature this season.

Gibbs, who has 10 England caps, is a product of Arsenal’s academy. He made his debut in 2007 after spending a short time on loan at Norwich City.