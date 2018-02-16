The Anambra State Director of Sports, Joseph Umudu, has urged the Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, not to be pressured into selecting unfit players for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Umudu told the News Agency of Nigeria in Awka on Friday that at the end of the day, the praise or blame stops at Rohr’s table.

He said: “It is a welcome development that we are having a German as our coach.

“Germans are noted for their resilient spirit of not giving up even when faced with defeat.

“The coach can replicate such thereby making our Super Eagles go beyond the second round in the World Cup coming up this June only if he can resist all manner of imposition of players on him from people with vested interest.”

Umudu called on football stakeholders to allow the coach to do his job without interference and admonished the Nigerian Football Federation to make funds available for the coach to excel.

Umudu said: “Our bigwigs that may want their own (players) to be included at all cost should have a rethink and know that the success of our nation in the tournament far exceeds the mere inclusion of their interest and we crash out.

“The NFF should make funds available for the prosecution of matches and salaries for the coaching crew so that there will be boisterous mood in the Super Eagles’ camp for Nigeria to be better for it.”

NAN reports that in June, the Super Eagles are expected to meet the best teams in the world to vie for the coveted World Cup trophy which no African country has won since inception in 1930.