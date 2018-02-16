Leicester City ace Wilfred Ndidi and NPFL Goal King Anthony Okpotu will battle Chelsea star Victor Moses for the prestigious Nigeria Footballer of the Year Award in the first-ever NFF/Aiteo Awards.

Ndidi has established himself at both Premier League club Leicester City and the Super Eagles, while Victor Moses was leading scorer when Nigeria qualified for the 2018 World Cup.

Victor Moses also won the Premier League championship with Chelsea.

MFM FC coach Fidelis Ilechukwu will take on Abdu Maikaba of Akwa United for the Coach of the Year, while Plateau United and Enyimba are in contention for the Club of the Year.

There are a total of 12 categories for the awards.

The awards will be staged on Monday in Lagos.