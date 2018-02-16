Jose Mourinho has confirmed defender Eric Bailly is fit for Manchester United’s FA Cup fifth-round tie against Huddersfield on Saturday, but Ander Herrera and Marcus Rashford have been ruled out.

Ivory Coast international Bailly has been sidelined with an ankle injury since November and underwent surgery in December.

The news is a big boost for United ahead of next Wednesday’s Champions League round-of-16 first leg against Sevilla.

Herrera and Rashford were both absent through injury from United’s squad last Sunday as they lost 1-0 to Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

Mourinho confirmed prior to that game that both players were out with muscular injuries which he did not expect to be “long term” but did not go into more detail.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is still working his way back to full fitness after reinjuring his knee and will not be in the squad to face Huddersfield.