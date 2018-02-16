Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says reports midfielder Paul Pogba regrets joining the club and could leave this summer are “lies”.

Pogba was said to be irritated at not being employed more offensively, but Mourinho said that was not true.

He also criticised “the biggest pundit industry” and said he “doesn’t have to speak about conversations with players”.

But he added that Pogba “accepts he has not been playing well”.

When asked for his thoughts on ‘speculation’ in the media, Mourinho replied: “I think you are nice with your words – because when you say lot of speculation you should say a lot of lies. Don’t be nice, be objective and say lies.

“It’s a big lie that our relation is not good, it’s a big lie that we don’t communicate, a big lie that we don’t agree with his positions and his involvement in the dynamic of the team.

“It’s easy and honest and objective to say Paul didn’t play well against Newcastle but some of the guys they are paid millions, don’t let people read things that are not true.

“It’s my problem and Paul’s problem to improve his performance level, you don’t need to be a liar.”