Sports minister Solomon Dalung has warned that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) must not impose players on Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr for the World Cup in Russia.

“I have told the NFF they must not select players for the coach, they should not interfere with his job, so that we can do well at the tournament,” Dalung told reporters at a press briefing.

The Federal Government has already promised full support for the country’s World Cup campaign.

Rohr is currently in Europe scouting for players for next month’s World Cup warm-up matches against Poland and Serbia.

He is expected to name his squad for both games by the first week of next month with speculations rife in the local media that a few players who did not feature in the qualifiers could be picked.