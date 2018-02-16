The Super Eagles captain and goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has said thet President Muhammadu Buhari will receive the team at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja on February 28 to celebrate their heroics in Morocco.

The Nigeria ‘B’ team led by coach Salisu Yusuf reached the championship game against hosts Morocco after a laboured start to the tournament.

“We have been informed that the Number One citizen of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, will be receiving us at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa on the 28th of February and we are excited about it,” Ezenwa said in an interview.

“It shows that the President and the great people of Nigeria really appreciate us despite the fact we did not bring the cup home.

“Now we just hope all goes well because we are really looking forward to the date in the Aso Rock with the President.”

Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has also promise to stage a reception for the CHAN Eagles, who became the first Nigerian team to reach the final of the competition reserved for players who feature in their respective domestic leagues.