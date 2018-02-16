Former Super Eagles coach and captain, Sunday Oliseh, has claimed that Dutch second division club Fortuna Sittard made his players to sign documents against him before he was suspended by the club on Wednesday.

Oliseh was suspended ​by the club ​on Wednesday allegedly over a strained working relationship between him, staff and his players.

In a video interview with Fox Sports Nertherlands, which was monitored by newsmen, Oliseh stated that one of his players walked up to him after a defeat to expose nefarious plans of the club.

“Four weeks ago when we lost a game in FC Dordrecht one of my players called me to say he had to tell me something, that the club had presented a document to him to sign against me and that he refused,” Oliseh told Fox Sports Nertherlands.

“And I asked why, he replied ‘because they are building up a case against you, they are asking other players to sign’.

“That was our first loss in two months. So I asked myself why. Eventually it started affecting the team and this is normal because when several players are asked to sign a document against a coach the team will crack.

“Of course, we also did not play our part in those games which we lost.

“As at the moment it’s now a court case. We want our compensation. I have a contract with Fortuna Sittard till 2019 but they are asking me to leave without being compensated as if we are criminals. If you look at the good work we have done it’s so unfortunate.”