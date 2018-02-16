Hector Bellerin has accused supporters channel ArsenalFanTV for feeding off the club’s failures.

The fan-run YouTube channel has over 670,000 subscribers where Gunners supporters comment on matches shortly after the final whistle.

Speaking at the Oxford Union, Bellerin questioned whether they are true fans but says the criticism does not bother the Arsenal players.

“I don’t think there’s players that actually go on the internet to watch Arsenal Fan TV,” said the Spaniard.

“It does sometimes pop up in your timeline. I see it sometimes, I have friends who say, ‘oh have you heard what that guy on Arsenal Fan TV [said]?’

“It’s so wrong for someone who claims to be a fan and their success is fed off a failure. How can that be a fan?

“I think they’re just people hustling, trying to make money their way, which everyone is entitled to do.

“But for us players, it doesn’t affect us. If people want to have fun with it, let have fun. For us, when you grow you realise what is important to you to listen to and what not to take.

“If a coach comes to me and tell me that I’ve done something bad or wrong, I’m going to take that advice.

“If someone from Arsenal Fan TV says this guy needs to do this or that I’m not going to listen to him.

“They’re entitled to their opinion and the way they want to do it. If people find it funny then go watch it.”