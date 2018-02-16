The Scottish Football Association (SFA) has confirmed Alex McLeish as Scotland head coach.

McLeish returns to the post he held for less than a year before leaving to become Birmingham boss in 2007.

The 59-year-old takes over after Gordon Strachan left the role in October following Scotland’s failure to qualify for this year’s World Cup finals in Russia.

Michael O’Neill turned down the opportunity to manage Scotland in January and opted instead to sign a new contract with Northern Ireland.

McLeish’s first games in charge will be the friendly against Costa Rica at Hampden Park on March 23, followed by an away game against Hungary four days later.