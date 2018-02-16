Virgil van Dijk “looks like he is in charge” at Liverpool, says Daniel Agger, with the £75 million centre-half already making an impact.

Having seen their defensive frailties exposed over the first half of the 2017-18 campaign, the Reds sought to find a solution to those problems as the winter transfer window approached.

Interest was rekindled in long-standing target Van Dijk, with a club-record fee eventually taking him to Anfield.

The 26-year-old has endured a mixed start to his time on Merseyside, as he works his way back to full match sharpness, but Agger has already seen enough to suggest that he will prove to be a shrewd addition.

The former Reds defender told the club’s official website: “I watched him play before and he is a really strong player. Taking the step from Southampton to Liverpool is not always easy, but it’s impressive how he’s started.

“He looks like he’s going in and looks like he is in charge. As a defender, as a team, it’s important to have a man like that. It’s still early, but I hope he can bring the best out of those around him at the back.”

While Van Dijk has been charged with the task of tightening things up at the back for Liverpool, the Reds continue to flourish at the opposite end of the field.

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have been earning plenty of plaudits, with the fearsome trio at their brilliant best once again in their latest outing as Porto were crushed 5-0 in the first leg of a Champions League last-16 encounter.

“I am lucky I didn’t have to come up against them!” Agger added on the Reds’ impressive attacking unit.

“Every time we’ve got the ball going forward, it’s dangerous.

“It’s something that is so important for a team because no matter if you concede one or two, you know you have the power to get back [into the game].”