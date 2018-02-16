Plateau United head coach Kennedy Boboye says he was not impressed with the attitude of Enyimba players during their Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) match on Wednesday.

Enyimba edged out United 1-0 with Stanley Dimgba scoring the only goal of the match from the spot-kick 11 minutes into the game at the U.J Esuene Stadium.

It is said that most of the remaining periods were played in a stop-start manner as tackles flew in everywhere on the pitch.

“It’s a shame if a team is (playing) on the continent and are playing like this,” Boboye told the NPFL website.

“A team cannot be playing every two minutes on the ground. We will see the result on the continent.

United captain Salomon Junior was sent off for an off-the-ball incident with Enyimba captain Ifeanyi Anaemena in the closing stages of the game.

“I am not really happy with the end of the game. We started very well but the game did not end up well,” he said.

“I am disappointed in Enyimba because of the way they played. A team that is going to play on the continent will play like this, they will punish you.”

Despite the defeat, United remain second on the league table after eight round of matches. They will face Enugu Rangers in Sunday.