Dutch club Fortuna Sittard have dismissed allegations of “illegal activities” made against them by coach Sunday Oliseh and have welcomed an arbitration hearing by the Dutch FA.

Oliseh has said his suspension by the club was caused by his refusal to take part in “illegal activities” by the club.

Fortuna Sittard said in a statement on their official website that Oliseh’s allegations cannot be substantiated.

They also maintained that Oliseh could no longer be in charge of the club because of his poor working relationship with both players and officials and they have written evidence to back such a claim.

Fortuna Sittard have therefore taken their case to the KNVB arbitration, which will determine if there is enough ground to terminate the contract of Oliseh.

They said they are confident of a favourable outcome from this hearing.