Swansea City’s on-loan midfielder Renato Sanches is expected to return from a hamstring injury in March.

Sanches, who joined Swansea on a season-long loan from Germany’s Bayern Munich, suffered the injury against Notts County last month and Swans boss Carlos Carvalhal has alleviated concerns of a long-term absence for the 27-year-old.

“He is progressing,” Carvalhal told the club’s website. “In the beginning, they said it could be long-term, but I believe he will come back next month.

“That’s my feeling. I think he will be back sooner than we expect.”

The Portugal international has failed to impose himself at Swansea as multiple injury setbacks have limited him to 12 league appearances.

Captain Angel Rangel (abductor) and striker Wilfried Bony (knee) both underwent surgery this week.

“Angel is looking well,” said Carvalhal. “He has had a successful operation and he will be back before the end of the season.

“Wilfried has also had his operation. I talked with him last [Wednesday] night – he is feeling well.”

Midfielder Leon Britton faces a race to be fit for Saturday’s FA Cup tie at Sheffield Wednesday, while Andre Ayew and Andy King are both ineligible after playing in this season’s competition for West Ham and Leicester respectively.