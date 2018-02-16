Arsene Wenger has rubbished reports suggesting he could leave Arsenal this summer, with the manager saying he’s snubbed the “biggest clubs in the world” to stay with the Gunners, Goal reports.

Once seen as untouchable, as he tasted Premier League title glory and pieced together a squad of ‘Invincibles’, the Frenchman has seen his position called into question of late.

FA Cup glory in 2017 helped to salvage a season that saw Arsenal slip out of the top four for the first time under their current boss, with that success enough to earn Wenger a two-year contract extension.

He has vowed to see that agreement out, amid talk that the current campaign could be his last, with interest from afar having been knocked back at regular intervals to remain in the Emirates Stadium hot-seat.

Wenger told beIN Sports on his future plans, “I have always respected my contracts.

“I would like to remind you I said no to all the biggest clubs in the world to respect my contract so that’s always what I try to do.

“After that we have as well to accept in our job that the future is the future but for me that’s to win the next game.

“We have to perform better in every single game and show until the end of the season a complete hunger to win every single game. That’s what it’s about for us.

“The players who came in, have they the quality to give us something special? Yes. But it is about proving that on the field.”

Those brought in by Wenger during the recent winter transfer window included Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The latter was acquired for a club-record £55 million fee, with a January refresh also seeing the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Olivier Giroud and Theo Walcott head for the exits.

Arsenal are now considered to be in better shape than they were when they entered 2018, but Wenger is aware that a side sat sixth in the Premier League once again still has plenty to prove – starting with a Europa League last-32 encounter with Swedish minnows Ostersunds.

“That’s all to prove now,” added the long-serving Gunners boss.

“I say yes [we are stronger] but we lost a game at Spurs 1-0. What is in front of us is what we have to show until the end of the season.”