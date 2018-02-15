Nigeria has dropped further one spot in the latest FIFA ranking released by the football governing body on Thursday.

The Super Eagles, who were 51st in the world with 651 points in January, are now 52nd with 606 points, according to the ranking on FIFA’s official website on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Nigeria finished second at the African Nations Championship in Morocco recently.

Having dropped in the January edition of the release due to the deduction of points from the World Cup qualifiers, most Nigerians would have hoped for an improvement, but that has not been the case.

The Super Eagles, however, remain seventh in Africa, where Tunisia, Senegal, DR Congo, CHAN champions Morocco, Egypt and Cameroon make up Africa’s top six countries.

Ghana, Burkina Faso and Algeria are eighth, ninth and 10th respectively in Africa.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s World Cup group opponents, Iceland, were the biggest movers, amassing a total of 1,017 points to move up two spots from 20th to 18th.

Croatia and Argentina remained in 15th and 4th, while Germany, Brazil, Portugal are first, second and third respectively on the log.

The next FIFA World Ranking will be released on March 15.