Fortuna Sittard revealed through their official website that they will present the case to the arbitration committee of the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) in a bid to clear the club of any wrongdoing and hope Sunday Oliseh comes up with proof of the alleged illegal activities.

Oliseh was suspended ​by the club on Wednesday after his relationship with both players and officials deteriorated.​

“Fortuna Sittard have taken note of the unsubstantiated allegations made yesterday in various media by Sunday Oliseh after been suspended by the club on Wednesday,” the statement on Fortuna Sittard​ reads.

O​liseh had reacted through his official Twitter handle minutes after his suspension on Wednesday, stating that his refus​al to ​take part in “illegal activities”​at the club earned him a suspension.

The former Super Eagles captain and head coach however did not explain what these illegal activities were.

“Fortuna Sittard does not wish to react with accusations in the press, Fortuna wants to fight the accusations made. In this context, the club will also take the necessary legal follow-up steps.

“Fortuna does not recognize itself at all in these accusations, which were not previously raised by Sunday Oliseh internally, something that can be expected in view of the seriousness of the accusations regarding alleged illegal practices. Fortuna Sittard chooses to respond once by means of this statement, because many media have turned to the club immediately after the accusations were made.

“The case will be presented by Fortuna Sittard to the arbitration committee of the KNVB (of the Royal Dutch Football Association) – an independent body – which will now make an assessment of whether there is sufficient ground to terminate the employment contract of Sunday Oliseh.

“Fortuna Sittard is of the opinion that this is the case and will substantiate this in a way towards the committee. If Sunday Oliseh actually believes that there are illegal practices, then it can be expected that this can be substantiated with evidence in the coming proceedings at the KNVB arbitration committee.”