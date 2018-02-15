Emre Can believes Liverpool are capable of edging out arch-rivals Manchester United and ending the Premier League season in second spot.

The Reds were among those to open the 2017-18 campaign harbouring ambitions of challenging for the English top-flight crown.

Title dreams quickly faded, though, with Manchester City restoring domestic dominance in style.

A runners-up spot is, however, still up for grabs, with Liverpool having closed to within two points of United as the battle for top-four positions intensifies.

Can told DAZN on that particular tussle: “I think we can finish second in the Premier League.

“To win the title is a bit difficult. In the league it is very close. We focus on all competitions right now.”

While Liverpool have moved to within striking distance of United, Chelsea are just a point behind them and Tottenham one back on the Blues.

Arsenal have slipped eight points adrift of the Champions League places, but will hope to work their way back into contention before the end of the season.

Maintaining a standing inside that leading pack is the top priority for Can and Co at Anfield.

The Germany international is, however, also facing regular rounds of questions regarding his future.

The 24-year-old is set to be out of contract in the summer and is yet to commit to fresh terms with the Reds as talk of a switch to Juventus as a free agent gathers pace.

Can has been reluctant to discuss his future plans amid the ongoing speculation and maintains that his focus at present is locked on Liverpool and playing his way into contention for a place at this summer’s World Cup with his country.

“I’m at a good footballing age and progressing in the team,” he added on his standing at Anfield.

“But I also want to take a step forward in the national team, prove myself and play an important role.”