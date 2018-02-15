Nigeria dropped one place in the latest FIFA ranking released by the football governing body on Thursday.

The Super Eagles were 51st in the world with 651 points in January but are now 52nd with 606 points, according to the ranking on FIFA’s official website on Thursday.

Nigeria, who were losing finalists at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco recently, however remain seventh in Africa, where Tunisia are the top ranked country.

Senegal, DR Congo, CHAN champions Morocco and Egypt make up Africa’s top five, while Cameroon are sixth.

Ghana, Burkina Faso and Algeria are eighth, ninth and 10th in Africa.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Russia 2018 World Cup opponents Iceland are the biggest movers in terms of points in the ranking. The tiny European country moved up two spots from 20th to 18th and gained 58 points from 959 to 1017.

Croatia and Argentina, Nigeria’s other group opponents in Russia in June, did not move, staying in 15th and fourth respectively.

Incidentally, Nigeria and Libya played the most matches (six) in the period under review.