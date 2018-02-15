Sports minister Solomon Dalung has said he is doubtful the Super Eagles will play a farewell game in Abuja against DR Congo on the way to the World Cup as he does not have the 130 million Naira to regrass the pitch of the Abuja National Stadium in time for the friendly.

The Eagles World Cup warm-up against DRC is fixed for May 28 with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari expected to be a special guest.

However, Dalung has told reporters paucity of funds at the ministry may mean the game is not staged in Abuja.

“I doubt if the game will be played in Abuja because we need 130 million Naira and we don’t have it,” he said.

“The contractors are ready and have told us they need 60 days to complete the job.”

Recall that about 100 million Naira was previously used by the government to regrass the Abuja stadium pitch.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have already put the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo to host the DRC friendly should the Abuja stadium not be ready by the time of the game.