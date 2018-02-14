Gareth Bale has been left out of the Real Madrid team for Wednesday’s Champions League last 16, first leg against Paris Saint-Germain at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Coach Zinedine Zidane has opted to replace the Welshman with Isco in his starting XI, while Nacho starts as expected at right-back in place of the suspended Dani Carvajal.

Visiting coach Unai Emery has made a big selection call of his own, leaving out skipper Thiago Silva to go with 22-year-old Presnel Kimpembe alongside Marquinhos in the centre of his defence.

In addition, Emery gave the nod to young Argentine Giovani Lo Celso in the midfield holding role instead of ex-Real midfielder Lassana Diarra, who had been tipped to play with Thiago Motta left out of the squad altogether.

Spaniard Yuri Berchiche, who moved to PSG from Real Sociedad in the last close season, gets the nod at left-back ahead of Layvin Kurzawa, who missed the weekend win at Toulouse with a thigh problem.

PSG are looking to banish the memory of their painful 6-1 defeat at the hands of Barcelona that eliminated them at the same stage of the competition last season, while Real are the two-time defending champions.

Starting line-ups for the Champions League last 16, first leg between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (kick-off 1945 GMT):

Real Madrid

Keylor Navas; Nacho, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos (capt), Marcelo; Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos; Isco; Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo

Coach: Zinedine Zidane (FRA)

Paris Saint-Germain

Alphonse Areola; Dani Alves, Marquinhos (capt), Presnel Kimpembe, Yuri Berchiche; Marco Verratti, Giovani Lo Celso, Adrien Rabiot; Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani, Neymar

Coach: Unai Emery (ESP)

Referee: Gianluca Rocchi (ITA)