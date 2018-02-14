Sunday Oliseh said he was sacked from his job at Fortuna Sittard, Holland, due to his refusal to participate in illegal activities at the club.

The former Super Eagles coach was relieved of his duties as coach on Wednesday via a statement on the club’s website “www.fortunasittard.nl”.

“The club management makes this decision as a result of the repeatedly culpable actions for a longer period by the trainer towards several persons in the organization.

“Several attempts by the club to move the trainer to other behavior remained unfortunately without result, resulting in an unworkable situation as a result.

“…Because of his inadmissible actions, the coach has made the cooperation with many people within the organization impossible, from players to employees.

“Fortuna Sittard regrets the decision, but states that the club interest goes above all else,’’ the statement said.

Meanwhile, on his twitter handle @sundayooliseh, the ace footballer confirmed the sack but had a different opinion on the reason for his departure.

“Due to my refusal to participate in illegal activities at Fortuna Sittard, and violate the law, I have been suspended from my duties as coach by the foreign owners of Fortuna.

“Unfortunate for the lovely fans, my players & our hard fought phenomenal positioning for promotion,’’ he said.