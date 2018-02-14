Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic has reiterated his country’s aim of doing well at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, with a good result against Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

Nigeria and Croatia will open their Russia 2018 account on June 16 and according to Dalic who was speaking at a seminar on Croatia’s preparations for the tournament, the game was the most important for them.

‘’That’s right, but we’re always ambitious, we’re going to be world champions and I respect that,’’ Dalic told Sportske Novosti. ‘’I am ambitious and want to do all the best and the best. The first goal must be to pass the group. The first match against Nigeria will be the decider. They are the key to everything.

‘’Then Argentina is where we can not look for much. They will be the easiest, because we have nothing to lose. The last is against Iceland, and it is possible that everything will be resolved.’’

Nigeria are regarded as the underdogs in the group regarded as the hardest in the tournament group stages with Argentina, and unpredictable Iceland being the other teams.