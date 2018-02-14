Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar Jr has been persistently linked with Real Madrid and, as he leads his team to the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday evening, he’ll handle the pressure excellently according to team-mate Marquinhos.

In the lead up to the blockbuster clash, the Brazil international has been linked with a shock switch to Madrid, despite only joining PSG last year.

But Marquinhos said his team-mate, who has scored 28 goals this season, would ignore all the speculation.

“Neymar is a player who controls his emotions and the pressure well, and demonstrates it on the pitch,” he told a news conference.

“He’s a player with personality. He does his talking on the pitch. He’s doing great stuff in Paris.”

PSG come up against a Madrid side that have been unable to live up to their own lofty expectations this season, including sitting 17 points behind Barcelona in LaLiga.