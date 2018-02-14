Heartland goalkeeper Ebele Obi has backed his younger brother Mikel Obi to lead Nigeria to as far as the semi-finals at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Captain Mikel played a key role in Nigeria’s qualification for the global soccer fiesta, scoring two goals in the qualifiers.

Much will be expected from the former Chelsea midfielder in Russia as the Super Eagles attempt to make history by becoming the first African country to make it to at least the semi-finals at the mundial.

“Myself and my brother (Mikel) have spoken so much about the World Cup and he is determined to put up a show at the competition,” Ebele said.

“Winning the World Cup seems a tall order for African teams but he is keen to see the Super Eagles make to the semi-finals at least.

”The team is in good hands with Gernot Rohr in the saddle and we have the players to do the job too.”

The Super Eagles will open their campaign on June 16 against Croatia at the Kaliningrad Stadium.

The three-time African champions will then slug it out with Iceland at the Volgodrad Arena on June 22, and Argentina on June 26 at the Krestovsky Stadium, St Petersburg.