Former Nigeria striker Victor Anichebe has been linked with a move to English Championship club Bolton Wanderers.

According to the Sunderland Echo, Austin Okocha’s former club Bolton view Anichebe, 29, who is a free agent after his contract with Chinese outfit Beijing Enterprises expired, as a potential replacement for Gary Madine, who joined Cardiff City last month.

Prior to joining Beijing Enterprises on a short-term deal in 2017 Anichebe played for Sunderland in the 2016/2017 season, where he scored three goals in 18 appearances. He left Sunderland after they were relegated.

Anichebe rose through the ranks of the Everton youth set-up and spent seven years at Goodison Park before joining West Bromwich Albion.

He made his Super Eagles debut in 2008, scoring one goal in 11 appearances.

Also, he was a member of the Nigeria U-23 Eagles that won silver at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.