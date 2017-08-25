Jose Mourinho says Anthony Martial should be set for an impressive season with Manchester United but has urged the forward to make sure he does not waste his talent.

Martial has come off the bench to score twice this season to make his case to be included in the starting XI for the first time when Leicester visit Old Trafford on Saturday.

Mourinho has been critical of the 21-year-old, accusing him last season of failing to take his chances in the first team, and after a positive start to the new campaign, the United manager says he wants the former Monaco man to get better.

He told a news conference on Friday: “I think when you have some talents you cannot waste, I think when you are blessed with that talent, you have to exploit and not be happy with glimpses of talent and that I’m not going to change.

“I want more and more and more from him. He understands me better and the personal relation is good and I don’t think it’s fundamental, but it’s an added good thing to have a good relation so again, Anthony, I hope he is going to be better this season than last.”

Martial started last season as a regular in the team, keeping Henrikh Mkhitaryan on the sidelines. The roles have been reversed this season, with Mkhitaryan notching four assists in two games.

It took a while for the midfielder to win over Mourinho following his £30 million move from Borussia Dortmund 12 months ago.

And Mourinho believes the 28-year-old’s emergence is down to a better understanding between manager and player.

He said: “I think he understands me and to be honest I understand him because in the beginning of last season, if he understands me better, he would have started better, but if I understand him better, probably I would help him in a faster way than I did.

“We spent our time together, I know him well, he knows me well and the second part of the season was good for him and with his talent I believe his season will be even better.”