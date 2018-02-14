Angel Di Maria reckons he could play for Barcelona despite his history with their La Liga rivals Real Madrid.

The former Manchester United star spent four seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu, winning a LaLiga crown and Champions League title among numerous other trophies.

He moved to Old Trafford for a season before joining current side Paris Saint-Germain in 2015.

And despite his history at Madrid, Di Maria, 29, said he would play for Barca if the opportunity presented itself.

“My relationship with Madrid is finished because my cycle there ended,” he told So Foot.

“Frankly, I wouldn’t have a problem to play at Barca, to the contrary.

“The only club I couldn’t play for is Newell’s Old Boys because I am a fan of Rosario Central.”

Di Maria and PSG face Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday in a first leg Round of 16 clash at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.