Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo has extended his deal with Chelsea till 2020.

The Nigeria international also revealed that he has successfully completed his medical at Turkish club Kasimpasa and will join on a one season loan deal.

Omeruo who had spent a year at Kasimpasa during the 2015/16 season was delighted to be back at the club.

“I’m happy to be back with Kasimpasa and it was a sacrifice I had to make to ensure I start playing regularly,” Omeruo said.

“I signed a new deal at Chelsea and would have loved to play there, but I had to take a decision which is best for me.

“It was so warming to see the African players at Kasimpasa come down to the airport to welcome me.”

Omeruo who rejected a squad player role at Chelsea had previously played on loan at Alanyaspor, Middlesbrough, ADO Den Haag.