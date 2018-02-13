Super Eagles skipper John Obi Mikel and Croatia’s Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic are on the same level, according to former Super Eagles head coach, Samson Siasia.

The Super Eagles face the Europeans on June 16 for their opening Group D fixture at the Kaliningrad Stadium – with the former Chelsea man expected to lead Gernot Rohr’s men.

Regardless of Modric’s impact in Real Madrid and Rakitic’s displays for Barcelona this season, the Siasia is confident that the Tianjin Teda midfielder can match rival European stars in Russia.

In his interview with Goal; he said “Mikel is in the same quality with Modric and Rakitic, even though Modric plays in Real Madrid,”

“Mikel has played in Chelsea for many years and he is doing well in the Chinese Super League. I think they will fight for that position on the field of play.”

“They need to play friendly games and make sure they understand themselves. The match against Argentina should not be a yardstick though we did very well and we were all surprised.

“However, the World Cup is a different ball game. We know Argentina very well but we don’t understand Croatia and Iceland.

“It’ll be a good thing to get a win and a draw between these two teams [Croatia and Iceland] then I think Argentina will be last get a draw and we will get to the next round.