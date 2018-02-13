Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has been ruled out of action for up to six weeks, the Premier League club have revealed.

“Striker Alex Lacazette had an arthroscopy on his left knee in London on Tuesday morning,” Arsenal stated on their official website on Tuesday.

“The minor procedure was a success and he will now undergo a period of rehabilitation.

“It is envisaged that he will return to the squad within four to six weeks.”

Arthroscopy is described as a minimally invasive surgical procedure involving visual examination of the interior of a joint with an arthroscope to diagnose or treat various conditions or injuries of a joint and especially to repair or remove damaged or diseased tissue or bone.

Lacazette, who joined Arsenal from Lyon for £52m in the summer, has struggled recently but still has nine goals and three assists in 26 Premier League games.