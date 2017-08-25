Daniel Akpeyi is fit and ready for the world cup ties against Cameroon, Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr said in Abuja.

“We have medical report from Akpeyi’s club in South Africa that he had a knock which has been examined and given clearance to play for Nigeria in the World Cup qualifier against Cameroon,” Rohr said.

“He is okay now and when he comes down tomorrow (Saturday), our medical team will look at him and confirm his availability for the match. Aside this, I don’t have any injury concerns in the Eagles.”

The Eagles coach said that he was gearing up for the game against Cameroon with optimism, and that with the support from Uyo fans Super Eagles will win.