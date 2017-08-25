Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said it is a “big mistake” for Belgium to name winger Eden Hazard in their squad for their forthcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Hazard has not played since suffering an ankle injury on international duty in June that required surgery.

“It’s very important to give the right time to recover well,” said Conte.

- Advertisement -

Conte revealed he learned of Hazard’s call-up just 20 minutes before Friday’s news conference and had not spoken to Belgium boss Roberto Martinez.

“It’s a big mistake, in this moment we must pay great attention and not make any mistakes,” added Conte, who will again be without Hazard for Sunday’s Premier League match at home to Everton.

Belgium host Gibraltar on 31 August followed by a trip to Greece on 3 September.