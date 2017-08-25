Everton manager Ronald Koeman said he would welcome a loan deal with Chelsea outcast Diego Costa.

Costa, 28, has not returned to Stamford Bridge this summer as he hopes to force through a move to Atletico Madrid, who have been drawn in Chelsea’s Champions League group.

“I said always a warm welcome for every good player and he’s a good player,” said Koeman.

“We are still looking to bring a striker in.”

The window closes next Thursday and despite bright starts from new signings Wayne Rooney and Gylfi Sigurdsson, Koeman is keen to bring in further attacking options.

Sandro Ramirez has missed Everton’s last three matches with a heel problem which has paved way for 20-year-old Dominic Calvert-Lewin to gain some playing time.

“I’m really happy with the performances of Dominic, but he’s still young and we need more competition in front with the strikers.”

Everton have been drawn in the Europa League group stage with Lyon, who host the final on 16 May 2018 as well as Atalanta and Apollon Limassol.