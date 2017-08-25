Eden Hazard will play for Chelsea’s Under-23 team against Everton, manager Antonio Conte has confirmed.

Conte revealed that Hazard, who has not played since fracturing his ankle on international duty with Belgium in June, will turn out for the development side as he steps up his rehabilitation from that injury.

The 26-year-old forward is back in full training at Cobham and played in Chelsea’s 8-0 friendly win over Queens Park Rangers at the club’s training ground on August 17 but Conte was surprised to see his player included in the Belgium squad for the games against Gibraltar and Greece.

“I found out the news 20 minutes ago and I’m a bit surprised by this decision,” he said. “I was a coach with the Italy team and I respect the decision of the other coach.

“He’s playing in the afternoon with the under-23s to continue to improve his form.”

Conte, meanwhile, admitted he would be happy if the club were to call time on their transfer business in the current window.

The club have signed Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid but Diego Costa remains absent in Brazil and Loic Remy has emerged as a transfer target for Italian side Cagliari.

But while Conte confirmed Chelsea remain in pursuit of several new players, he would be content with his current group should no new additions be made before the transfer window closes.

“For me it is very important to continue to work with my players to improve on the pitch,” he said.

“The club is trying to strengthen our team and they are working very hard to do this. We have to continue to work.

“If we stay with these players then I’m very happy. I don’t like to talk about players at other teams, I think it is disrespectful to my players and to the team of the other player.”