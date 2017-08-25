Pep Guardiola says Manchester City will be up against one of Europe’s top three footballing sides in the Champions League.

City were grouped with Shakhtar Donetsk, Feyenoord and Napoli in Thursday’s draw, and Guardiola expects the attack-minded Italians in particular to provide a “complicated” challenge.

Napoli scored 94 Serie A goals under Maurizio Sarri last season on their way to a third-placed finish – just five points off champions Juventus.

And Guardiola, whose City side face Bournemouth on Saturday, said: “When the third pot is Napoli – the best team in the pot – it is complicated. In the Champions League we can expect Pots 1 and 2 will be strong, but today all the teams are strong.

“We’re going to face the team who played the best football in Italy. I’m not talking about winning – I like to watch the teams who want to play.

“In Italy, where the culture is defensive in the box, they play 40m in front a bit like Arrigo Sacchi did once. With the ball they are fantastic. For me, and it’s just my opinion, they are one of the three best teams right now in Europe playing football.

“And of course the other ones we are going to see. The Champions League is always complicated. Everyone can beat you home and away. Hopefully, we’ll get it right.”